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Convicted killer of Toronto police officer arrested in Victoria while on parole

Cop killer Craig Munro’s day parole revoked after arrest as another officer’s killer is denied release for fourth time
Victoria Police arrested the cop killer on Thursday
Victoria Police arrested the cop killer on ThursdayVictoria Police on Facebook
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Crime
Toronto
Parole
Police
Craig Munro
Michael Sweet
Todd Baylis
Clinton Gayle
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Western Standard
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