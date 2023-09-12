Jail cell

Richard Charles Joyce, imprisoned in a federal facility for murder and sexual assaults against children, was denied parole following a hearing earlier this month.

The prisoner of William Head Institution in Metchosin, BC applied for escorted temporary absences for what the parole board called “community service and personal development.”

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Apparently Trudeau has just appointed him to a senior cabinet position

To “keep Canadians safe”

