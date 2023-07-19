Amber Maloney and Lauriston Maloney

Amber Maloney and Lauriston Maloney.

 Photo Credit: Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested the owner of Beating the Odds children's centre in Essa Township, near Barrie, ON, after police said a man previously convicted of trafficking children is living at the centre.

Lauriston Maloney, 42, and his wife Amber Maloney, 36, were taken into police custody on Wednesday morning and charged with multiple offences related to recruiting, exercising control, exploitation, assault, forcible confinement, and financial benefit from committing a crime.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Marv
Marv

Are not the OPP protecting groomers and trans-exuals for Liberal peds?

Report Add Reply

