Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested the owner of Beating the Odds children's centre in Essa Township, near Barrie, ON, after police said a man previously convicted of trafficking children is living at the centre.
Lauriston Maloney, 42, and his wife Amber Maloney, 36, were taken into police custody on Wednesday morning and charged with multiple offences related to recruiting, exercising control, exploitation, assault, forcible confinement, and financial benefit from committing a crime.
A publication ban has been placed to protect any youth involved.
"This individual who was convicted of such reprehensible crimes should never be around vulnerable children again. Allowing him to roam freely around our communities and potentially put more children in danger is a failing of our justice system," the Officer of the Solicitor General said in a statement to CTV News,
"Working with law enforcement, we have served a protection order on this unlicensed facility prohibiting this individual from being on the premise while children in care are present and would encourage all parents to keep away from this facility."
In a statement from Ontario’s solicitor general’s office on Tuesday to Global News, a spokesperson said they encouraged “all parents to keep away” from the centre.
“This individual, who was convicted of such reprehensible crimes should never be around vulnerable children again,” the solicitor general's office said in a statement sent to Global News.
“Allowing him to roam freely around our communities and potentially put more children in danger is a failing of our justice system.”
The man the OPP warned about is 42-year-old Lauriston Charles Maloney, who was convicted in Peel Region in 2004 and 2013 on 16 criminal charges related to trafficking of minor children.
The convictions placed him on the national and Ontario sex offender registry for life.
The centre's owner is Amber Maloney, Lauriston Maloney's wife, who told CTV News in a statement, “Yes, we share the same property address, but he does not work with these kids. He has his own job that brings him off-site and allows me to operate solely without him.”
