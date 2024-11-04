Convicted terrorist appointed professorship at Carleton University

France is demanding Canada extradite a convicted terrorist, Lebanon-born Hassan Diab, who is now a Carleton University professor of social justice, to stand trial for a 1980 bombing in France.

Diab is associated with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which Canada officially lists as a terrorist entity .

Diab was reportedly tried and convicted in French courts for his involvement with a 1980 terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in Paris that killed four people and injured more than 40 others. He escaped to Canada and began a career in academia.

Diab, 60, now teaches a course called Social Justice in Action, where his website, Justice for Hassan Diab , is listed as required reading.

Meanwhile, French courts tried him “in absentia,” and he was found guilty.