News

Convoy leader Chris Barber gears up for fourth leg of trial

Chris Barber will return to trial March 13 in Ottawa.
Chris Barber will return to trial March 13 in Ottawa.Derek Sloan
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Freedom Convoy 2022
Tamara Lich
Chris Barber
Swift Current
Diane Magas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news