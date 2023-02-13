A Calgary trucker arrested as co-organizer of the Freedom Convoy has lost a bid to move his trial out of Ottawa on claims of jury bias. However, Ontario Superior Court agreed that residents, workers and commuters who witnessed the Parliament Hill protest are disqualified from sitting in judgment of James Bauder.
“These government employees are not my peers,” Bauder told Court. He complained it “would be very challenging to find someone who is not associated with the federal government” to serve as a juror at his June 5 trial for mischief and obstructing police.
“The character and personality types in Ottawa are government workers and the convoy was a protest against government overreach,” said Bauder. He described Ottawa residents as mainly “federal employees, federal contractors, lobbyists and lawmakers.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Bauder asked that his trial be moved to North Bay or Brockville, ON. Justice Charles Hackland dismissed the request.
“I find Mr. Bauder’s concerns about the attitudes of persons employed by the federal government is baseless in fact and boils down to his concern most Ottawa residents do not share his political views,” wrote Hackland. “There is no right to be tried by persons who share one’s political views.
“Mr. Bauder is not on trial for his politics but for his alleged criminal conduct,” said the Court. “We trust jurors to leave their views at the door of the deliberation room and decide the case on the evidence.”
However, Justice Hackland ruled downtown Ottawa residents should not serve on the jury. “There may be a legitimate concern about securing an unbiased jury which arises from the fact that a large number of Ottawa residents who reside or work in the downtown areas were injured or suffered physically, psychologically or economically by the Freedom Convoy,” wrote Hackland.
“The protesters blocked their neighbourhoods, kept them awake at nights by the honking of truck horns and gasoline fumes and in some cases subjected them to personal harassment and obstructed their businesses,” wrote Hackland. “It is well established that persons ought not to serve on a jury if they are victims or witnesses to the activities giving rise to the charges.”
Bauder earlier testified at the Public Order Emergency Commission. He said he was drawn to support the Freedom Convoy when he lost his job for failing to show proof of vaccination.
“All across Canada, coast to coast, we came together for our freedoms,” testified Bauder, adding: “We got viciously attacked by this government and slandered and defamed and character assassinated and everything.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
The judge is completely wrong. The jury will not be populated by his peers. The federal government kept all the federal employees employed and most if not all of them got a raise. They would not have the capacity to understand losing their job, not having money and frustration with the government. Bauder will not get a fair trial.
Our justice system is broken.
I believe that our Justice System needs some fundamental reform. A simple reform, that would have a big impact, would be to choose judges by lottery at every level. By doing this, it would be very difficult to manage outcomes, because a Judge from Whitehorse on the Supreme Court is going to view things very differently, than a judge who went to all the "right schools", is a member of all the "right clubs", and knows the "right people". A judgement by a Judge from Whitehorse, is going to be more impartial, because the judge does not have status & social standing on the line if the judge makes the wrong decision.
They are putting him on trial for helping organizing a protest against tyranny?
What a corrupted dystopian and Orwellian nightmare this country has become
A comparison would be a trial of someone who upset the American Deep State in Virginia. The outcome is known before the trial starts because any jury chosen is a part of the Deep State. Ottawa is not represenative of Canada.
