James Bauder

James Bauder testifies during the Public Order Emergency Commission

 Courtesy of CBC

A Calgary trucker arrested as co-organizer of the Freedom Convoy has lost a bid to move his trial out of Ottawa on claims of jury bias. However, Ontario Superior Court agreed that residents, workers and commuters who witnessed the Parliament Hill protest are disqualified from sitting in judgment of James Bauder.

“These government employees are not my peers,” Bauder told Court. He complained it “would be very challenging to find someone who is not associated with the federal government” to serve as a juror at his June 5 trial for mischief and obstructing police.

(4) comments

carole
carole

The judge is completely wrong. The jury will not be populated by his peers. The federal government kept all the federal employees employed and most if not all of them got a raise. They would not have the capacity to understand losing their job, not having money and frustration with the government. Bauder will not get a fair trial.

Our justice system is broken.

John1963
John1963

I believe that our Justice System needs some fundamental reform. A simple reform, that would have a big impact, would be to choose judges by lottery at every level. By doing this, it would be very difficult to manage outcomes, because a Judge from Whitehorse on the Supreme Court is going to view things very differently, than a judge who went to all the "right schools", is a member of all the "right clubs", and knows the "right people". A judgement by a Judge from Whitehorse, is going to be more impartial, because the judge does not have status & social standing on the line if the judge makes the wrong decision.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

They are putting him on trial for helping organizing a protest against tyranny?

What a corrupted dystopian and Orwellian nightmare this country has become

John1963
John1963

A comparison would be a trial of someone who upset the American Deep State in Virginia. The outcome is known before the trial starts because any jury chosen is a part of the Deep State. Ottawa is not represenative of Canada.

