Cops nab pair after drugs thrown over wall of Drumheller pen

A successful joint operation between RCMP and Correctional Service Canada has resulted in the arrest and charging of two individuals attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into the Drumheller Correctional Institution.On Monday, at 6:30 p.m., correctional officers apprehended the suspects, who had tossed packages of contraband over the security fence. The packages contained suspected cocaine and methamphetamine. A nearby vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf, was also seized as part of the investigation.Staff Sgt. Robert Harms of Drumheller RCMP praised the partnership between the two agencies."This occurrence and successful apprehension is another example of the excellent partnership and investigational techniques that the Correctional Service Canada and the RCMP share."Pancho Teichroeb, 25, and Nolin Berehula, 22, both from Taber, face charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as mischief to the penitentiary. They were released on $3,500 release orders with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2024.