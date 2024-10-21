Coquitlam resident found dead after home washed away by mudslide identified as elementary school teacher

The Coquitlam woman found dead after her home was swept away in a mudslide has been identified as a local teacher.Sonya McIntyre, 57, taught at Aspenwood Elementary School in nearby Port Moody."Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden," Aspenwood principal Don Hutchinson wrote in a letter to students' families, per Global News. "You are receiving this letter this morning, as we wanted our families to hear information about a loss in our community from us. As your children arrive home today, they will be aware of Ms. McIntyre's death as we will be speaking with them this morning. You may feel a variety of or varying degrees of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other."He noted that the local Critical Incident Team would be making an appearance at the school on Tuesday October 22.McIntyre was remembered as "a valued member of the Aspenwood community for many years as a teacher, and mentor to students and staff.".Coquitlam resident found dead after home washed away by mudslide\n.On Monday morning, Coquitlam RCMP announced that a missing resident had been found dead, though no name or description was provided as the family had already received notice.Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday October 19, officers responded to reports of a mudslide along Quarry Rd. between Calgary Dr. and MacIntyre Rd. They observed "a large amount of fast-moving water and debris across the road," and after discovering that a house had been swept away, began their search.Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins said it was "a deeply tragic outcome," thanked Canada Task Force 1 – Urban Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for their help in locating the victim.