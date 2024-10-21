Coquitlam resident still missing after home washed away by mudslide

Authorities are still looking for a Coquitlam resident after their home was washed away by a mudslide.The identity of the missing person has not been publicly released as police are still liaising with the family.According to the Coquitlam RCMP, officers responded to reports of a mudslide along Quarry Rd. between Calgary Dr. and MacIntyre Rd. around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday October 19. They observed "a large amount of fast-moving water and debris across the road," and eventually realized that a house had been washed away by the sheer force of nature. They began searching for the homeowner, but were unable to locate them. As of the RCMP's latest press release on Sunday, the resident is still "unaccounted for," and the situation in the area has not improved."Quarry Road between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road will remain closed as search efforts continue," Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins said. "Due to the mudslide, Quarry Road is unpassable which has affected several residents on the other side of the slide. First responders are in contact with the residents and confirmed that are able to shelter in place, but there is no updated timeline as to when the road will be cleared."The atmospheric river responsible for triggering the landslide wreaked havoc on communities across the Lower Mainland, causing floods and power outages and turning streets into streams..In Deep Cove, for example, six homes were placed under an evacuation order after being flooded..The District of North Vancouver noted that "inspections by qualified professionals ... found that potential feilure of private infrastructure is deemed to create a risk to public safety.".When the rain finally let up, the extent of the destruction was revealed. Many of the homes in question had suffered substantial damage, and numerous driveways were rendered inaccessible due to a thick layer of debris.