Corb Lund cleared to begin signature drive for anti-coal mining petition

CALGARY — Country music singer Corb Lund’s citizen initiative petition to stop coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains has now been given the go-ahead to start collecting signatures.Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure has determined the requirements for the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer for the citizen initiative have been met, as required under s.1.2 of the Citizen Initiative Act, and petition signature sheets have been issued to the proponent.The singer’s petition reads, “The Government of Alberta shall prohibit through legislation all coal exploration and mining activities within the Eastern Slopes of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, other than mines that are in actual production as of January 1, 2026.”The signature collection period will now run from February 11 to June 10, 2026 and requires 177,732 signatures, or 10% of the total number of votes cast in the 2023 provincial general election.The proponent must now register canvassers who may collect signatures from eligible electors for the 120-day period.Elections Alberta will verify the petition results within 21 days of the submission deadline and report the results on its official website.