Shuv in Afghanistan

Calgary-born Shuvaloy Majumdar is seeking the nomination for Calgary-Heritage, the seat having become vacant with the resignation of MP Bob Benzen, earlier this year. More than 15 years ago, Majumdar served in both Iraq and Afghanistan with the International Republican Institute, a Washington-based, non-partisan organization dedicated to helping reformers establish democratic institutions.

It would be tough to find anyone with a more interesting resume than Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Well known in conservative circles in Alberta and across Canada, I predict the former ministerial staffer in Stephen Harper's government will be well known and respected by people of all political stripes in the years to come, particularly if the federal Conservatives win government in the next general election.

Majumdar and Stephen Harper

Majumdar, shown here with then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper in the PM's Langevin office, served as a senior staffer in the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

(2) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Shuv Majumdar is exactly the type of person we need in government. To quote Nassim Taleb 'courage is the tendency to put skin in the game—It’s the willingness to bear risk and make sacrifices. Courage is the highest virtue because it’s required in order to do anything good. Without skin in the game—without true courage—virtue is just empty words.' I believe Mr. Majumdar has demonstrated that virtue.

Ernie
Ernie

Long time fan of Licia Corbella. Nice to see her article at West Standard.

