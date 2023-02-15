The Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced two inquests into the Sept. 4, 2022 murders of 11 people at the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, SK.
There will be a separate inquest for Myles Sanderson, the alleged mass stabbing attacker.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced two inquests into the Sept. 4, 2022 murders of 11 people at the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, SK.
There will be a separate inquest for Myles Sanderson, the alleged mass stabbing attacker.
Due to the length of the RCMP investigation, the inquests are tentatively scheduled for January 2024. Initially, Chief Coroner Clive Weighill wanted to begin the inquests in 2023.
“The Coroners Service was optimistic we would be able to hold the inquests either in the spring or the summer of 2023,” said Weighill.
“The investigation is very complex and the RCMP is still receiving new information. We need to ensure that all aspects of the investigations are complete before we can move ahead to ensure the inquest is as comprehensive and well-informed as possible.”
The JSCN leadership was notified of the new tentative date.
On September 4, Myles Sanderson allegedly killed 10 and injured 18 more people in a mass stabbing rampage.
When the attacks happened, Myles brother Damien Sanderson was also allegedly involved. However, once the RCMP began their investigation, Myles had killed Damien before the mass stabbing rampage took place.
Myles was caught four days after the mass stabbing rampage and died on the way to the hospital. It is unknown what caused Myles death and an autopsy is underway.
More details about the inquests will be released at least two weeks before beginning through a media release.
Once the RCMP finishes its investigation, the inquest can begin.
“We continue to work closely with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership and our indigenous stakeholders throughout the investigative process, as this remains a high priority for the Coroners Service,” said Weighill.
“Once again, I’d like to thank the RCMP for the significant resources they have dedicated to this investigation and their tireless efforts to complete their work as soon as possible.”
The inquests purpose is to “establish the events leading to the death, who died, when and where that person died, and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may also make recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.”
The Saskatchewan Coroners Act 1999, Section 22, “provides the Chief Coroner the authority to hold one inquest for multiple deaths occurring from the same event.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.