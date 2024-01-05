COST OF FOOD: No ‘stabilization’ despite Trudeau’s promises

Statistics Canada data shows food costs are on the rise contrary to the Liberal government’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne claiming it had “stabilized” prices. Champagne promised Canadians in September Justin Trudeau’s administration would deliver “the best possible deal for Canadians” on grocery costs. StatsCan’s Monthly Average Retail Prices For Selected Products report released Wednesday shows 106 food items tracked through grocers’ check-outs nationwide, per Blacklock's Reporter. Of the 106 items, 47 saw modest price declines between September 1 and November 30, while the other 59 significantly gained in cost..• 2% more for spaghetti from $3.33 per 500 grams to $3.41• 3% more for pork ribs from $8.89 per kg to $9.21• 4% more for frozen peas from $3.51 per 750 grams to $3.65• 5% more for canned salmon from $4.61 per 213 grams to $4.86• 6% more for ketchup from $4.55 per litre to $4.81• 7% more for baby formula from $38.49 per 900 grams to $41.16• 11% more for stewing beef from $18.50 per kg to $20.48• 11% more for apples from $4.50 per kg to $5• 13% more for grapes from $7.57 per kg to $8.52• 16% more for beef ribs from $27.01 per kg to $31.43 .Price drops on the other 47 items were the difference of a few pennies — or even one cent, with bananas dropping from $1.68 to $1.67 per kg. Ground coffee also dropped one cent, and frozen broccoli three cents. After a meeting with grocery corporations on September 18, Champagne said he had a “very clear” expectation grocery costs would not rise, noting there would be a “plan by Thanksgiving.” He said the feds expected prices to stabilize “shortly thereafter.”“It’s not about the Government of Canada,” Champagne told reporters the next day. “It’s not about me or the prime minister. It’s about millions of consumers. And now, since they understood what is being asked of them, they are going to compete with each other to provide the best possible deal for Canadians.”When asked about the timeline, specifically if that meant Canadians would have access to more affordable groceries by the end of 2023, Champagne promised it would. “That’s what I am saying,” he replied. “Listen, they are going to put the plan by Thanksgiving and we want meaningful action from there, but the plans will be there.”“The objective is to stabilize prices,” Champagne said. “The mission we’ve been given is let’s stabilize prices in Canada.”Trudeau himself claimed after the big meeting in September that his government would not allow prices to rise. “We have gathered the CEOs of the big grocery chains today to make sure they have a plan to stabilize prices for Canadians right across the country,” said Trudeau. “Food is too expensive for too many families and they’re making record profits.”