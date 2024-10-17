COST OF LIVING: What is each party promising British Columbians?

Healthcare, the cost of living, housing, and public safety are among the top issues facing British Columbians.Let's break down what each party is promising on the cost of living.The BC Greens are the only party not to introduce a tax cut ahead of the election, opting instead to double down on policies that would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to generate money and help pay for programs utilized by those with less. They are also the sole defenders of the consumer carbon tax, which others have vowed to eliminate.Among the programs touted by the party is $10 a day childcare, which would allow parents to work while their kids are looked after by well-trained professionals in updated spaces.The Greens' platform is also heavily focused on addressing poverty and its root causes, ensuring all British Columbians have the opportunity to live dignified lives. Central to this goal is an overhauling of the province's social safety net, raising the amount of money given to those needing assistance to keep up with skyrocketing costs. In their platform, the Greens predict reducing poverty alone will cost an estimated $2.02 billion in Fiscal Year 2025-26, $2.08 billion in FY 2026-27, and $2.1 billion in FY 2027-28.Read the full platform HEREThe BC Conservatives' platform centres around providing relief for British Columbians in both the short term via tax breaks and in the future via jumpstarting the economy. Chief among their plans is scrapping the carbon tax, which would put around $1,200 back in the pocket of a typical family each year.In the lead up to the election, the party introduced the "Rustad Rebate," billed as the "largest tax cut on housing in BC history." If it goes into effect in 2026, $1,500 per month in rent, mortgage interest, and strata fees will be exempt from BC income tax, with that number rising by $500 each year until it hits $3,000 in 2029.Among the other affordability-related measures touted by the Conservatives are a promise to remove the PST on used cars and provide "real" $10 per day childcare by bringing independent providers into the fold.In their platform, the Conservatives predict eliminating the carbon tax and implementing the Rustad Rebate will return $3 billion to British Columbians in Fiscal Year 2025-26 and $900 million in FY 2026-27, respectively, and that this will be offset by revenue generated by the economy.Read the full platform HEREThe BC NDP's platform builds on existing programs, such as reductions in car insurance payments, doing away with Medical Services Plan premiums, eliminating tolls on bridges, and providing BC Hydro rebates, and introduces new policies aimed at lowering costs for those living in the province.The party responded to the Rustad Rebate with a tax cut of their own that would put money back in the pockets of 90% of British Columbians even sooner. If elected, they would make an additional $10,000 in individual income tax free, resulting in around $500 per year returned to individuals and $1,000 to families. The NDP is also promising to freeze ICBC premiums, expand the school meals program, offer free transit for seniors, reduce student loan payments, and eliminate interest on them altogether. While the NDP has worked to provide $10 per day childcare in the province, they vowed to ensure more families have access to the service.In their platform, the NDP predict that the aforementioned programs will cost around $192 million in Fiscal Year 2025-26 and $206 in FY 2026-27.Read the full platform HERE