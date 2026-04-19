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Cost of net zero garage in Whitehorse balloons to $1.7 million after delays and lack of oversight

Catherine McKenna
Catherine McKenna Courtesy Wikipedia
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Cdnpoli
Catherine Mckenna
Whitehorse
Landtec Ground Experts
Johnston Builders Ltd.

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