Cougar attack in Banff National Park leaves one person hospitalized

A cougar attack in Banff National Park, AB, sent one person to the hospital with non-critical injuries Monday morning. Though the park is well-populated with cougars, attacks are rare, with one fatal attack in the province’s history, also in Banff National Park, when Frances Frost, 30, was killed by a cougar while cross-country skiing solo in 2001. According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to the Rockbound Lake trail at approximately 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a cougar attack. Public education officer Stuart Brideaux told Global News Tuesday that when emergency responders arrived on-scene “EMS assumed care of one adult patient who had been in care of Parks Canada officials.”“The patient had sustained fortunately minor soft tissue injuries in the incident,” he said. “They were transported in stable and non-life-threatening condition to the Canmore Hospital.”Officials have since closed off the popular wilderness area where the attack transpired, with Parks Canada alerting the public on Facebook Monday evening Castle Mountain Lookout and Silverton Falls would be closed, including Rockbound Lake, which is located between Banff and Lake Louise, AB. “Parks Canada is asking park visitors to please avoid these areas, and respect closures in place to ensure the safety of the public and Parks Canada team members working in the area,” the post states. However, Parks Canada refrained from mentioning the closure was due to a cougar attack.