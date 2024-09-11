COUGAR TERROR: Giant cat kills family's feline, tries to get in their house west of Calgary

A Priddis-area woman lived a terrifying nightmare Tuesday after a cougar killed the family's pet and then tried to get their home.The cougar's bloodstained paw — from killing the cat called Oreo — can be clearly scene as it viciously snarls while trying to gain access.WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS A DISTURBING IMAGE. VIEW DESCRESCTION IS STRONGLY ADVISED.The incident took place at the home of Jessica Low, in the Red Willow community on Hwy. 22X about 10 minutes west of Calgary. There was a 5-year-old girl inside crying as the cougar eyed them up through the door.Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene but couldn't find the cougar. "It is very skinny and clearly not acting well. If you know people living in that area, please send them a warning," said Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan, who lives nearby."They usually are nocturnal and avoid humans at all costs. Its intent is very likely not friendly at all and more one of dangerous desperation. It is a bad situation and there are many families with children in that area. That cat needs to be located and euthanized ASAP"After it became dark on Tuesday, the cougar came back and looked through the window..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.