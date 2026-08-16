Could your dog be...autistic?

According to one UK scientist — some dogs may be autistic, one of the many attributes the species seems to share with humans.Dr. Jacqueline Boyd, an animal scientist from Nottingham Trent University, claims man's best friend can have autism in the same way humans do, as reported by the DailyMail.This means they can have the same structural and chemical differences in their brains that are found in humans, with symptoms of autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).However, at the moment there is no official diagnosis for the pets, as veterinary groups classify these symptoms under the broad term "Canine Dysfunctional Behaviour" (CBD)..Some brains function in a manner that is different or abnormal, causing conditions that shape how people interact with the world, such as disabilities like dyslexia, autism, and ADHD.For example, the brains of autistic humans, when scanned, have subtle differences in brain regions associated with language and facial expressions. Scientists used to think these disorders only applied to humans, yet research has shown many animals such as, dogs, rats, mice, and primates can have similar conditions. This finding comes with one slight issue — it is extremely hard to diagnose these conditions in pooches.."Giving a human diagnosis to an animal that can't speak in the same way that we do is a really difficult thing," stated Boyd to the DailyMail. "But what we can say is that they will sometimes exhibit behavioural tendencies that in a human would meet diagnostic criteria for a neurodivergent condition."Boyd says the most obvious symptom in dogs and humans alike for ADHD, is a high level of impulsivity or poor impulse control.ADHD often involves an imbalance of the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine, which are important for emotional stability and focus.."An easy one that I will always pick up on is something like hypervigilance or hyperfocus," adds Boyd.This trait shows itself in dogs by making them extremely watchful or intensely interested in the external world, and they "mimic" some of these traits in forms of autism or ADHD.Some dogs may have a sensitivity to certain sounds, like fireworks or shouting, or display some social difficulties associated with autism in people. Research has discovered that a certain type of dog may be more likely to have autism too — the beagle, which has a genetic mutation, Shank3, linked with autism in humans. .The gene is often linked to reduced signalling between cells in the brain, contributing to lower levels of "neural-coupling," a phenomenon which occurs whenever humans interact in social situations, creating patterns of activity in our brains and bodies as we begin to fall into synchronised patterns with one another, which also happens in dogs.Dogs with autism-like symptoms tend to show less levels of neural synchronization with humans than the average dog.Dogs with this same gene have difficulties socialising and a low desire to interact with people.Boyd adds the levels of autism and similar brain conditions in dogs can vary in the animal, just like in humans.