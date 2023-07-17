Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Thousands of country music fans from across the prairies and beyond finished another full weekend of music and revelry in Craven, Saskatchewan.
More than 20,000 attended the 40th annual weekend of music in the valley grounds, 40 km northwest of Regina. Some attended for the day, while others camped from Thursday July 13 and left the morning of July 17.
Jon Pardi, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban were the headline acts.
Bailey Zimmerman, High Valley, Midland, Brett Kissel, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Jess Moskaluke, Hailey Whitters, Nate Haller, Chase Matthew, Halle Kearns, Shane Profitt, Epic, Fog Dog, Melissa Mannet, Rex TCB, The Otherz Band, and Wonderland also graced the stage, along with special guests Storme Warren and Williams & Ree.
This year included a Craven Show Lounge for a Sask. Music Songwriters Showcase that included artists from across the prairies. They talked about their favourite songs and performed an acoustic set.
The Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Squadron put their jet acrobatics on display on Sunday afternoon.
Added entertainment on the grounds included hypnotist Corrie J and live wrestling. The grounds included many food vendors, including one that sold pizza for $9 a slice, as well as a vape shop, merchandise shops and more.
Those who bought the platinum experience got a reserved seat at the main stage for the full event, access to an exclusive lounge to the right of the seating area. They had access to complementary shuttles from Regina and Moose Jaw.
Keith Urban gave the final mainstage Sunday night.
“Be my dad!” one young fan called out during the concert. The performer gave his acoustic guitar to a lucky fan, which he autographed live before handing it over.
Confetti burst from cannons during the final pre-encore performance, followed by chants of “Better than Tim!” and “Keith! Keith! Keith!”
The beer gardens were full when the main show was over.
Classic rock bands entertained fans with late-night performances. The area in front of the stage was filled with dancers, with others content to be further from the action sat on park benches.
Added security measures were made this year, including more employees and metal detectors at the entrance.
The RCMP responded to 105 calls, down from 126 last year, and took 26 people into custody. Distbances, public intoxication, and driving impaired accounted for most issues. Fifteen driver’s licenses were suspended, and of these, four face criminal charges.
Luke Combs headlines next year’s act. Tickets go on sale for the 2024 event Aug. 3 at 10 am, but early access to tickets was given to attendees of this year’s event.
During nine years as a music artist, Combs, the 33-year-old from North Carolina, has won eight Country Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and three Billboard Music Awards.
He recently established a new record with his 16th consecutive No. 1 single. His remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” has been watched over 111 million times online.
Country Thunder’s Camrose, Alberta event will be held August 18 to 20. Affiliated festivals are also held in Arizona, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Florida.
