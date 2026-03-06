Court approves $150 million settlement in Canadian Armed Forces racism class action

A $150 million settlement has been approved in a class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and harassment within the Canadian Armed Forces, opening compensation to current and former members who experienced racism during their service.The settlement applies to individuals who served in the military between April 17, 1985, and Jan. 10, 2025, and who say they were subjected to racial discrimination or racial harassment while enrolled as members.According to information circulated by legal representatives, eligible claimants may now seek compensation through the approved settlement process. The agreement resolves a class action lawsuit that alleged systemic racial discrimination affecting black and other racialized service members over several decades.Law firms involved in the case say the settlement is intended to compensate victims for harms experienced during their service and to acknowledge the impact of racism within the institution.Members of the class include anyone who was enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces during the specified period and who experienced discrimination or harassment based on race. Individuals who believe they qualify may register for legal representation and file a claim through the settlement process.The case forms part of a broader effort in recent years to address allegations of misconduct and discrimination within Canada’s military. Reviews and reports have previously highlighted concerns about racism and barriers faced by racialized personnel.Officials have said the military has taken steps to address those concerns, including diversity initiatives and internal policy changes aimed at preventing discrimination and improving reporting mechanisms.The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability but allows affected individuals to pursue compensation without further litigation.Legal representatives say more information about eligibility and claims procedures is available through the law firms involved in the class action. Individuals who may qualify are encouraged to review the settlement details and consider registering if they believe they were affected.Claims under the settlement will be assessed through a compensation framework established as part of the agreement. The amount awarded to individual claimants may vary depending on the nature and severity of the discrimination or harassment reported.