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Court clears path for Ford to remove Toronto bike lanes

Appeal court overturns lower ruling, rejecting Charter claims over congestion relief
Court clears path for Ford to remove Toronto bike lanes
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Courts
Bike Lanes
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Western Standard
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