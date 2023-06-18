Home Office
Image courtesy of Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

A discrimination claim made by a government employee who was asked to return to the office after working from home has been dismissed by the Federal Court of Appeal, despite the employee's argument that the order was unfair as she was a married mother of five.

“Not every conflict between one’s professional obligations and one’s family responsibilities constitutes prima facie discrimination,” wrote Justice Anne Mactavish of the Appeal Court. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.