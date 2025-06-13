Court orders release of audit files in Jewish National Fund charity case

Federal auditors must release internal records tied to the revocation of the Jewish National Fund’s charitable status, following a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that found the charity’s claims of bias were a legitimate basis for appeal.Justice Elizabeth Walker ordered the Canada Revenue Agency to hand over documents not previously disclosed, stating the fund had raised a tenable allegation that the revocation was influenced by outside pressure rather than impartial oversight. The charity lost its tax-exempt status on August 10 after nearly six decades of registration.“The Jewish National Fund alleges the minister was biased in making his decision,” wrote Walker, citing the organization’s claim that the move came “in part in response to significant public pressure.” .Evidence submitted included media commentary, petitions, emails, and internal government communications reflecting concern about the charity’s activities.The fund, known for hosting Negev Dinners attended by Liberal and Conservative prime ministers, was faulted by auditors for administrative issues, including using Hebrew-only records and failing to maintain control over funds sent to Israel. In its final year under registration, it raised $11 million for projects in Israel, according to federal filings..The court granted access to correspondence between the CRA and third parties, as well as internal records and audit files. While Justice Walker warned that disclosure “does not permit a party to embark on a fishing expedition,” she said the documents could be relevant to determining whether bias played a role.The August 10 decision also saw the revocation of tax status for another Jewish charity, Ne’emen Foundation Canada. Advocacy groups critical of Israel welcomed the moves, accusing the charities of supporting “colonization of Palestinian land” and funding military-linked projects. .One group, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, issued a statement saying it “applauds the Canada Revenue Agency.”Revocations are not always permanent. In 2023, the Revenue Agency reinstated a Muslim charity, the Ottawa Islamic Centre and Assalam Mosque, five years after its registration was pulled over allegations it promoted hate speech. Auditors cited YouTube videos of speakers calling for violence against gay men.