CALGARY — Ontario sent the Royal Ontario Museum $26.7 million in emergency payments during pandemic lockdowns. The Toronto museum also sought federal wage subsidies, but the Tax Court ruled its status as a public institution made it ineligible.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Justice Randall Bocock rejected the museum’s argument that it qualified for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy as an ordinary corporation. Parliament excluded public institutions from the program.“The unavoidable truth is that the Museum is an institution created and regulated by a single, specific targeted public Act of the Ontario Legislature,” Bocock wrote.Ontario established the museum in 1912. Under the Royal Ontario Museum Act, the provincial cabinet appoints 15 of its 18 trustees and names the board chair. The museum described itself in its annual reports as “an agency of the Province of Ontario.”The $26.7 million covered emergency payments in 2020 and 2021. Bocock noted the province also paid its regular annual grants to the museum earlier than usual during the lockdowns.The federal wage subsidy program cost $100.6 billion. Employers had to show their revenue had declined over a four-week period, but the government collected little information when they applied, Auditor General Karen Hogan told the Senate national finance committee in 2023.“It’s almost two out of every three files investigated that had an issue,” Hogan told senators.