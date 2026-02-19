Court to hear WS's Cory Morgan's challenge Siksika Nation trespass tickets and bylaw

A court will hear Western Standard Senior Columnist Cory Morgan’s challenge to two trespass tickets totalling $2,000 issued by Siksika Nation.The tickets stem from a short documentary Morgan published in March 2025 examining living conditions on the Siksika Nation and broader issues related to the reserve system. The footage was filmed entirely from public roads and publicly accessible areas, with no signage indicating restricted access, and Morgan was never personally notified he was prohibited from entering the area.Following the video’s release, Siksika Nation officials publicly criticized Morgan and issued the trespass tickets. Morgan said the case is “an important opportunity to affirm that journalists and commentators cannot be punished simply for documenting realities and expressing lawful opinions in public spaces.”Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyers for Morgan argue the Nation’s bylaw violates fairness and due process under the Charter by not requiring notice before issuing trespass penalties. .They also say freedom of expression under section 2(b) of the Charter protects his right to film and comment on matters of public interest.Constitutional lawyer Chris Fleury said the case raises questions about enforcing trespass bylaws in areas that appear public and lack any notice, calling the enforcement “arbitrary, unconstitutional, and in Morgan’s case appears to be retribution for the expression of his opinions about the reserve system.”The trial is scheduled for June 30, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Siksika.