Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau’s “ski buddy” David Johnston helped "cover up" China’s election interference and a “full public inquiry” would happen when Poilievre is prime minister.

“Today we've learned that Justin Trudeau's ski buddy, a member of the Trudeau Foundation, is trying to camouflage Beijing's interference in our elections,” Poilievre told the media. 

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Won't be long until the leader of the 'official opposition' will no longer be able to publicly state anything negative about dear leader.

