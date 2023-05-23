Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau’s “ski buddy” David Johnston helped "cover up" China’s election interference and a “full public inquiry” would happen when Poilievre is prime minister.
“Today we've learned that Justin Trudeau's ski buddy, a member of the Trudeau Foundation, is trying to camouflage Beijing's interference in our elections,” Poilievre told the media.
“We know that Beijing paid $140,000 to the Trudeau Foundation in an attempt to influence and buy Justin Trudeau's favour. We know that Beijing has interfered in two elections to secure the Liberal party's victory and elect Justin Trudeau.”
“We know that Justin Trudeau appointed his family friend, his ski buddy, his cottage neighbour and a member of the Trudeau Foundation and appointed him to help hide these facts, and that's exactly what has happened today,” said Poilievre.
Poilievre said there will be a “full public inquiry when I’m prime minister.”
There is a “renewed demand for a public inquiry,” said Poilievre.
“So that now, we can expose all Beijing's manipulations in our economy and our democracy. Only the Conservative Party will be able to trigger this public inquiry and expose the truth for all Canadians.”
Poilievre also said that a foreign interference registry would be assembled when the Conservatives are in power.
“We also demand a foreign interference registry,” said Poilievre.
“This is to expose all people who are paid by Beijing or other dictatorships to manipulate our democracy. That is just common sense.”
Poilievre said that “Conservatives are not buying it."
“We will continue to push for a real foreign influence registry that exposes anyone who does paid work on behalf of a foreign dictatorship to manipulate our politics,” said Poilievre.
“It's just common sense. Let's bring it home. Let's bring home control of our democracy back into the hands of the Canadian people.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Won't be long until the leader of the 'official opposition' will no longer be able to publicly state anything negative about dear leader.
