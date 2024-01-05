Covering Climate Now launches training for local TV reporters

The organization, which now claims 600 journalists and media outlets with a combined audience of more than two billion people, claims they are meeting public demand.

A new study by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication says 56% of Americans are “concerned” or “alarmed” about climate change. CCNow calls the poll “essential reading for US journalists in particular in an election year.”

Somehow Anthony Leiserowitz, the director of the Yale program, told CCNow the percentage is “actually much higher,” on the assumption people unconcerned about climate change still “want to learn more about the causes, consequences and solutions to climate change.”

“Only the 11% of the public that still denies climate change doesn’t want more information,” CCNow inferred.

Americans don’t get it, CCNow complains.

“Separate surveys show that many Americans don’t recognize that burning oil, gas, and coal is the main cause of climate change, underscoring the importance of making that connection in news coverage,” the organization said.

Yale has been polling on the matter since its 2009 Six Americas study which identified six categories of thinking among the public: “alarmed,” “concerned,” “cautious,” “disengaged,” “doubtful,” and “dismissive.” Since 2013, the percentage of “alarmed” Americans has more than doubled, while the percentage who are either “alarmed” or “concerned” jumped from 40% to today’s 56%. The “dismissive”, which CCNow calls “deniers” has remained stable at 11%.

Ironically, the CCNow article explains that journalists should be tempered in the significance they attach to polls. Because they are only snapshots, “reporters and pundits [should be] much more careful about drawing conclusions about what today’s polls mean about elections that are, in the US, still 11 months away.”

Leiserowitz said the alarmed prioritize climate change as a voting issue, and the concerned are less likely to have climate change among their top ballot concerns.

“The 2024 elections — not only in the US but many other climate-critical countries, including India, Pakistan, Indonesia, across the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Mexico — will be a top priority for Covering Climate Now this year,” CCNow explains.

“Stay tuned for further information about how you and your newsroom can be involved — and don’t hesitate to email us your own ideas.”

In a postscript, CCNow pointed to a “noteworthy” story from Grist: 24 Predictions for 2024 . It claimed that 2023 was the hottest year in the past 125,000.

The article celebrated the American Climate Corps, a Biden-administration funded group of 20,000 18-to-26-year-olds. The group, which will be paid, will install solar projects, mitigate wildfire risk, and make homes more energy-efficient. Grist said the initiative was viewed by the right as a government make-work waste of funds, while the left complains about low wages are for the corps.