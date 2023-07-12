Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
COVID-19 charges against former independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings-Lennox and Addington, ON) and former Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston) have been stayed.
“The Ontario government’s lockdowns, which effectively banned any political protesting whatsoever, were a grave threat to our freedom in Canada,” said Sloan in a Wednesday press release.
“Restrictions may be over for now, but there was no indication how long they would last at the time.”
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said Sloan and Hillier attended a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
The Ontario government declared a state of emergency amid increasing cases in 2021, implementing its most strict measure with a ban on outdoor gatherings, which made peaceful protests illegal.
The JCCF acknowledged there was a 'No More Lockdowns' protest in Stratford, ON, which the two men attended, violating the state of emergency legislation.
The Ontario government enacted the legislation despite many experts agreeing the spread of respiratory viruses happen at short duration, and this does not happen often at outdoor events.
Sloan and Hiller each faced a maximum fine of $100,000 for attending the protest.
The JCCF said the Crown attorney agreed to drop the charges in exchange for a modest charitable donation or volunteer work. It added Sloan made the charitable donation and Hillier volunteered at a food bank in Lanark County.
Sloan went on to say two weeks became two months which became almost two years of failed COVID-19 policies. He said he was “proud to have stood against this tyranny with many other brave Canadians.”
He concluded by saying the Stratford Crown attorney “made the right choice, and it is now up to other prosecutors in other districts to drop these meaningless charges.”
“One day, history and the courts will concur that these lockdowns were unwarranted and a serious and unnecessary interference with Canadians’ basic freedoms,” he said.
The JCCF initiated a lawsuit against the Ontario government for various COVID-19 restrictions in 2022.
