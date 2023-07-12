Derek Sloan and Randy Hillier

Independent MPP Randy Hillier, left, and independent MP Derek Sloan flank Church of God Restoration pastor Henry Hildebrandt after a church service. 

 Courtesy Church of God/Facebook

COVID-19 charges against former independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings-Lennox and Addington, ON) and former Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston) have been stayed.  

“The Ontario government’s lockdowns, which effectively banned any political protesting whatsoever, were a grave threat to our freedom in Canada,” said Sloan in a Wednesday press release. 

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The most egregious violation of Canadians in our history

By far

Nothing even close

And the monsters responsible are still in government pushing the murderous big Pharma for profit injection which they know kills people

Words can’t describe how corrupt Canada’s politicians, MSM and “justice” system are

Got Ya
Got Ya

Wow, what great news for these Canadian hero’s. Randy Hillier was the best MP in Canada. Derek Sloan is making great effort to help Doctors in Canada who have been brave enough to speak the truth and defend their medical oath to do no harm. Please help Derek Sloan and these Doctors by donating to the the cause.

