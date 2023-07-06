Canada Revenue Agency
Courtesy CBC

MPs were misled by Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton when he under-reported the number of Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees involved in fraudulent claims for COVID-19 pandemic benefits. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Hamilton initially claimed that there were only “not very many, obviously” but the CRA has now confirmed that hundreds of employees are under investigation.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

kmb
kmb

So 600 employees from the CRA...how about all other government departments? Now they will spend billions clawing back the billions that they gave away. Total gong show!

jokeco68
jokeco68

This is the price of having a criminal for PM. The downstream effect is everyone else saying me too.

guest1019
guest1019

Herr Trudeau and his corrupt fascist regime clearly lead by example.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Just another scandal in this Liberal/NDP regime. Seems as though it has become a daily news story, one scandal after another, more taxpayer dollars scammed, but hey, it wasn’t criminal so we aren’t charging anyone. I am so disgusted with this government.

Les Nessman
Les Nessman

Exactly [censored]

