Alberta’s COVID-19 guidelines will be changing April 1, 2023 as spring boosters begin for vulnerable people.
In a series of tweets, Alberta Health announced the changes that remove the five-day isolation recommendation for those with COVID-19.
The changes are brought about as “a more sustainable approach to COVID-19” in line with public health recommendations.
“As of April 1, rapid antigen tests will be the recommended COVID-19 test for most Albertans, including health care workers,” said Alberta Health.
“This change supports the closure of Alberta Health Services Assessment Centres on March 31.”
“The previously recommended isolation period of five days is no longer required, except for health care workers.”
“Those with respiratory virus symptoms or test positive for any respiratory illness should stay home as long as necessary to minimize transmission.”
Changes to COVID-19 testing and isolation recommendations are coming this spring, as Alberta continues to move to a more sustainable approach to COVID-19.
The changes come ahead of a new wave of booster does for vulnerable Alberta, including adults over 65, care home residents and adults who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Care home residents began receiving booster doses, while remaining eligible groups will be offered another dose from April 3, 2023, providing it has been six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.
On March 15, 2023 — the latest data available for Alberta — there were 486 people in hospital, 11 of whom were in ICU.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.


