By Dave Naylor

COVID-19 was about as deadly as a bad flu, according to a study recently published in Environmental Research.

Stanford University professor of medicine and epidemiology John P.A. Ioannidis and four fellow researchers analyzed the pre-vaccination infection fatality rate (IFR) in 38 countries. The study, “Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population” reported,

(11) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s the “vaccines” that are lethal not Covid

As the “conspiracy theorists” were saying 2.5 years ago

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

This info has been out there for close to two yrs now but was swept under the rug as misinfo. It's also the reason our family did not get vaccinated.

guest136
guest136

Link please

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

John Ioannidis has been showing this right from the beginning. Unfortunately, we no longer live in a world of reason and logic - the brainwashed will not be able to accept these facts / the politicians and 'experts' can never allow these facts to take hold for then there would be accountability for their actions.

fpenner
fpenner

Remember all the fear p@rn the fake news showed us at the start of people clinging onto life in hospitals and hooked up to ventilators and the supposed bodies laying all over the place in Ecuador?

Goose
Goose

Imagine shutting down schools, masking children, and injecting them with experimental gene therapies over this an IFR of 0-19 years: 0.0003%

MTDEF
MTDEF

psst, from the very outset many of us new it was far from lethal and something was afoot. The fact that I was right all along is little comfort when I see the volume of sheeple that have NO ability to think critically for themselves in this province.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

And …. We are all a bunch of conspiracy theorists?!?

Weyland Yutani
Weyland Yutani

This was known from the beginning.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

You shouldn’t be scared of “Covid”! You should be scared of what the clot shot, death jab, Covid vaccine is doing to your body! The vaccine is the population control, not the disease!

WCanada
WCanada

History will not be kind to governments that overreached the mark.

