Henry Hildebrandt

Henry Hildebrandt, pastor at Church of God in Aylmer, ON, shown in a Sunday service broadcast on social media.

 Courtesy Church of God at Aylmer/Facebook

COVID-19 charges against Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt for allegedly attending a protest in Chatham, ON, have been withdrawn by the Crown attorney. 

“While it is unfortunate it took two years to get to this point, this is an excellent outcome for Pastor Hildebrandt,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Wednesday press release. 

