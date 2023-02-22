The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said charges against Harvest Bible Church pastor Aaron Rock were withdrawn at the request of the Crown attorney in Windsor, ON.
“I am pleased to see Crown Attorneys across the province are taking a more reasonable and practical approach to prosecuting these types of offences,” said JCCF lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Wednesday press release, noting the charges were dropped Feb. 6.
“There is at least some tacit acknowledgement among Crowns the public interest in continuing to prosecute ROA (Reopening Ontario Act) breaches is minimal to non-existent.”
The release said Rock was facing another charge in Stratford, ON, which was withdrawn at the request of the Crown on Thursday. It said he was charged under the ROA.
The Ontario government implemented COVID-19 restrictions under the ROA in 2020. Those orders banned any religious gathering of more than 10 people.
The release went on to say Rock was alleged to have breached the order in Windsor by hosting a religious service with more than 10 people.
The primary evidence presented by the Crown was a video recorded outside Harvest Bible Church. The video showed some people leaving the building, but they were not identified or charged with any offence.
Rock did not appear on the recording. The Crown agreed with the defence lawyer there was insufficient evidence to prove the alleged breach of the ROA and withdrew the charges.
The release said Rock was alleged to have spoken at a public gathering in Stratford to protest against the Ontario government’s COVID-19 response. On this charge, it said he entered into a diversion agreement where he agreed to make a modest charitable donation.
The charge was withdrawn with no admission of guilt.
“My client is satisfied with the outcome of these charges and will continue to fight one remaining charge in a third jurisdiction,” said Fleury.
The JCCF said in November the Provincial Court of Alberta acquitted Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
