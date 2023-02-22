Aaron Rock

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said charges against Harvest Bible Church pastor Aaron Rock were withdrawn at the request of the Crown attorney in Windsor, ON. 

“I am pleased to see Crown Attorneys across the province are taking a more reasonable and practical approach to prosecuting these types of offences,” said JCCF lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Wednesday press release, noting the charges were dropped Feb. 6.

