Fines against Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, his son Herbert, and his wife Martha, for gathering at a public protest two years ago when COVID-19 gathering limits were in effect were dropped.
On April 3, 2021, Hildebrandt, with his wife and son, participated in a “No More Lockdowns” rally in Brantford, ON. Hildebrandt spoke to approximately 1,000 attendees about their guaranteed Charter rights to worship and assemble. Martha and Herbert attended the protest as onlookers. Each were ticketed $880 for contravening orders on public health orders limiting the size of gatherings.
Attendees were together outside to protest COVID-19 mandates implemented by the government of Ontario that enforced stay at home orders and limits on outside gatherings and worship.
According to a press release from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the police presence at the rally had been minimal and they were operating unnoticed in the background. Hildebrandt had no interactions with any of the officers during the protest.
After leaving the rally, the Hildebrandts stopped at a Tim Hortons for refreshments before heading home to Aylmer, ON. About 15 minutes later, as their vehicle was about to enter the highway, Hildebrandt’s son noticed police vehicles behind them.
The first thought of the family was there must be a dangerous criminal on the loose to warrant so many police cars. The long line of police vehicles had appeared out of nowhere.
When the police flashed their lights, the Hildebrandts were shocked to discover they were the ones police were pursuing. The entire police cavalcade pulled over to the side of the road and Hildebrandt and the family members were given a $880 Provincial Offence Notice ticket for attending a gathering of more than five persons.
“COVID 19 mandates are political in nature and not based on science,” says Hildebrandt in the release.
“At a time when government leaders were decreeing that thousands of people could attend a BLM rally in London, ON, over and over again, church congregations were getting tickets for gathering to worship. That’s when it became clear we were dealing with a political rather than a health issue.”
When the pastor learned the charges were being withdrawn, he took to Twitter to herald the good news, writing, “Thank God, all charges are being withdrawn after we declined a plea deal. I’m grateful to the @JCCFCanada for their continued legal representation.”
Chris Fleury, counsel representing Hildebrandts, was also glad at the news.
“I am encouraged some Crown Attorneys are beginning to prioritize the prosecution of serious criminal and quasi-criminal offences. Prosecuting individuals such as Pastor Hildebrandt, whose wrongdoing was attending a public rally and giving a speech critical of government policy, has always been a waste of the court’s time,” said Fleury.
“Pastor Hildebrandt continues to face prosecutions in other jurisdictions, including in Elgin County where his Church is located. We will continue to fight these charges aggressively.”
Hildebrandt and his family’s legal defence has been funded solely by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(3) comments
This is great to see. But, they never should have been charged in the first place
The process is the punishment. Seems to be happening more frequently. Not a good look in a supposed free and democratic country.
Well, again, thank GOD for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom and John Carpay
