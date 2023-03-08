Pastor Henry Hildebrandt
By Dave Naylor

Fines against Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, his son Herbert, and his wife Martha, for gathering at a public protest two years ago when COVID-19 gathering limits were in effect were dropped.

On April 3, 2021, Hildebrandt, with his wife and son, participated in a “No More Lockdowns” rally in Brantford, ON. Hildebrandt spoke to approximately 1,000 attendees about their guaranteed Charter rights to worship and assemble. Martha and Herbert attended the protest as onlookers. Each were ticketed $880 for contravening orders on public health orders limiting the size of gatherings.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart

This is great to see. But, they never should have been charged in the first place

Report
free the west
free the west

The process is the punishment. Seems to be happening more frequently. Not a good look in a supposed free and democratic country.

Report
JPB
JPB

Well, again, thank GOD for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom and John Carpay

Report

