The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) says the Crown has decided to drop all charges against Pastor Michael Thiessen, of Grace Baptist Church in Alliston, ON.

The charges stemmed from an incident in April, 2021, when a member of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted surveillance on Grace Baptist Church following complaints of the church allegedly violating capacity limits set under the Reopening Ontario Act. 

Mila
I am glad to hear that the charges have been dropped. They ought never to have been laid in the first place. I wish Pastor Michael Thiessen all the best. He did what many wished their own pastors/diocese would have done.

