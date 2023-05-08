Tiger Woods

In a facetious Substack post, an American doctor said if Tiger Woods wants to curb his appetites, he should watch The View.

Tiger Woods did not listen to me! I recommended 4 back to back episodes of 'The View' to cure his sexual appetite for women, but he failed to follow the accumulating science,” reads the long title of Dr. Paul Alexander’s Sunday article.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Yes Tiger, go watch the ugly chicks on The View, and you'll be cured of ever wanting sex.

