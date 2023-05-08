“X-Files Duchovny swears by it for nymphomania for he benefitted with a 3-episode packet & was cured for life, no more interest in women, & once Whoopi & Hostin are on deck with Joy, no one thinks about sex,” quipped Alexander.
Woods’ former girlfriend Erica Herman worked for him at his South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. She claims he pursued a sexual relationship with her at the time and made her sign a non-disclosure agreement about it or she would be fired.
Herman lived with Woods. She alleged in the court document that Woods used a “scheme” against her to pack for a weekend getaway to the Bahamas. Surprise! Woods’ lawyer was waiting for her at the airport.
“Then, Mr. Woods’s California lawyer, out of the blue, told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr. Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return,” the document said. “She would not even be able to see the children or her pets again.”
Woods had at least 13 known mistresses before his affairs came to light in 2009. In a 2021 HBO documentary on Woods, former madam Michelle Braun claimed that “every couple of months he requested to have multiple girls…up to 10 girls at a time.”
A few sessions with the View hostesses could have smartened Woods up long ago, Alexander claimed.
“My sense is that Tiger needs some heavy hitters so he should focus on a 4 pack ‘back-to-back’ viewing that must have the three men haters named above plus Meghan McCain. Word is that package will turn male nymphomaniacs gay,” wrote Alexander.
“And if the aim is to generate a recluse, someone who would be hermit-like and withdraw from society altogether, then add Joy [Behar] to the line up and it’s over.”
Duchovny, famous for playing Mulder on the X-Files, denied being a sex addict in a 1997 interview with Playgirl. However, he underwent treatment for sex addiction in 2008, as Woods did in 2010. There seems no public indication that watching The View was part of Duchovny’s therapy.
On his substack bio, Alexander calls himself “a COVID-19 Consultant Researcher in EBM, Research Methodology, and Clinical Epidemiology” who “informally provide[s] support to some members of the US Congress and Senate.”
In another Substack post March 21, 2022, Alexander claimed that Pfizer offered him a job with a $1 million signing bonus and a $50,000 monthly. He refused the offer, saying its purpose was to silence his outspoken criticism of the company and its CEO.
“This is how people like me can be muted and its done all the time, put you on pay role [sic]. Bottom line is I am a contrarian, skeptic etc. and will continue to question all the wrongs done since the start of this pandemic,” Alexander wrote.
“Every single step by governments, their Task Forces, have failed. The vaccine has failed, its ineffective with negative efficacy, and its not properly safe. Its harmful. IMO, what we know indicates this vaccine must be stopped.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Yes Tiger, go watch the ugly chicks on The View, and you'll be cured of ever wanting sex.
