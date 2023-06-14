Former York Catholic District School Board teacher Ryan Imgrund had his teaching licence revoked after being found guilty of sexual misconduct.
The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) found Imgrund guilty of sexual misconduct on Monday, according to a statement. The statement said he received a reprimand, his certificate has been revoked, and the verdict published in the official OCT publication.
The OCT accused Imgrund of sending inappropriate text messages, including naked pictures of himself, to six females— five of whom were high school students — in September.
The incidents spanned from 2005 to 2019 and continued after he was warned by a school superintendent to stop contacting students outside of school hours.
He became a public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic as a self-proclaimed biostatistician, who shared COVID-19 data and advocated for lockdowns and mask mandates.
The statement said Imgrund was ordered to undergo a sexual abuse prevention program, which he has not completed.
While his certificate has been revoked, he resigned from the OCT in 2022. His teaching licence was suspended on an interim basis a few months prior.
He had been a teacher since 2003.
Imgrund responded by saying the OCT “threatens to impose charges of $10,000 per day on teachers who want to publicly address allegations against them, even when these allegations lack credible evidence.”
“This organization is less interested in unearthing the truth, and more focused on punitive measures and tarnishing the reputation of educators,” he said.
“This approach by the OCT should raise significant doubts in the public about the fairness and impartiality of this organization.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
There is a definite correlation between people pushing the trans agenda, being a covitard, and pedophiles. They all seem to align with the left wing side of the political spectrum.
