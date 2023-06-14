Ryan Imgrund

Ryan Imgrund is a biostatistician who has been following COVID-19 numbers and is working with several public health units.

 Courtesy Ryan Imgrund

Former York Catholic District School Board teacher Ryan Imgrund had his teaching licence revoked after being found guilty of sexual misconduct. 

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) found Imgrund guilty of sexual misconduct on Monday, according to a statement. The statement said he received a reprimand, his certificate has been revoked, and the verdict published in the official OCT publication. 

Craig R
Craig R

There is a definite correlation between people pushing the trans agenda, being a covitard, and pedophiles. They all seem to align with the left wing side of the political spectrum.

