COVID-19 vaccines accounted for an average 85% of medically reported “adverse effects” due to vaccination in the Canadian Armed Forces, new data show. Figures were disclosed at the request of Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant (Renfrew-Nipissing, ON) who asked, “How many vaccine-related injuries have occurred to Canadian Armed Forces members?”
“Armed Forces health services tracks adverse events following immunization,” cabinet wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. “An adverse event is any unexpected medical event.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, soldiers, sailors and air crew were given 19 types of vaccines, including shots for influenza, Japanese encephalitis, polio, rabies, yellow fever and other illnesses. Doctors managing the immunization program in 2021 reported of 164 “adverse effects” a total 131 followed COVID shots, the equivalent of 80%.
The immunization program last year reported 234 “adverse effects.” Of those 210 or 90% followed COVID-19 shots. Medical consequences rated “serious” totaled 26 over the two-year period.
“A total 217,076 COVID vaccines have been administered to Canadian Armed Forces members,” said the Inquiry. It added that the rate of adverse consequences was not significant, adding they were "minor and self-resolving in nature.”
The Inquiry is the first public document to track side effects under a federal vaccine mandate. All military were ordered to show proof of vaccination under threat of discharge under a Nov. 5, 2021 directive by General Wayne Eyre, chief of defence staff.
The Directive On Canadian Armed Forces Covid-19 Vaccination acknowledged not all members would comply. “It is expected a portion of the Canadian Armed Forces will be non-compliant under this directive,” it said. “Although this group is expected to represent a small percentage of the Canadian Armed Forces, there is a requirement to undertake measures to protect the remainder of the workforce.”
Cabinet in 2021 launched a $75 million Vaccine Injury Support Program for any Canadians who suffered injury or death due to COVID immunization. A total 1,299 claims were submitted as of last December 1. A federal medical board had paid out $2,779,277 in compensation.
“Payments for those who have a serious and permanent injury from a vaccine will be retroactive to the date of the injury,” said a 2021 Department of Health briefing note Vaccine Injury Support Program. “Eligible individuals may receive income replacement indemnities, injury indemnities, death benefits including coverage for funeral expenses and reimbursement of eligible costs such as otherwise uncovered medical expenses.”
The Public Health Agency said nationwide 53,611 “adverse events” were reported following COVID shots. A total 10,565 were rated serious including 400 deaths and 87 spontaneous abortions.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
The Fact that the Davos Elites are now hiring UnVAXED Pilots to fly their Private Jets tells you all you need to know about the so-called Covid VAX.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.