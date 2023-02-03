Covid vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines accounted for an average 85% of medically reported “adverse effects” due to vaccination in the Canadian Armed Forces, new data show. Figures were disclosed at the request of Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant (Renfrew-Nipissing, ON) who asked, “How many vaccine-related injuries have occurred to Canadian Armed Forces members?”

“Armed Forces health services tracks adverse events following immunization,” cabinet wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. “An adverse event is any unexpected medical event.”

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Fact that the Davos Elites are now hiring UnVAXED Pilots to fly their Private Jets tells you all you need to know about the so-called Covid VAX.

