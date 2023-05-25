William Vogelsang

William Vogelsang 

 Courtesy Robert Vogelsang

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced the COVID-19 charge against Ottawa resident William Vogelsang for playing basketball by himself was withdrawn at the request of the Crown attorney. 

“Our client is thrilled with the outcome and excited to move on with his life after facing this charge for over three years,” said JCCF-funded lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Thursday press release. 

(2) comments

Nunyah
Nunyah

That's good the Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard didn't score on this one. Total abuse of the Authoritarian system and Totalitarian Trudeau Regimes cronies

nocows
nocows

Now fire the idiot that wrote the ticket. At the very least his/her name should be made public.

