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CPP fund holds $145 million in Chinese WeChat owner tied to election interference concerns

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Cdnpoli
China
Chinese Communist Party
Michael Chong
Wechat
Canada Pension Plan
Joe Tay
Tencent Holdings
Dean Connor
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