CPS asks realtors and landlords to check vacant properties as search for 11-year-old boy Parker continues

At a press conference Wednesday, Calgary Police Service (CPS) updated the public on the search for Parker, an 11-year-old autistic boy who went missing Thursday, asking residents in surrounding communities to keep checking their properties.Parker originally went missing on Thursday at his home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive NW between 11:08 and 11:41 am."Through the coming days, we ask our residents to continually check their properties, checking their garages, their sheds, any boats that may be being stored at their homes, any RVs, any vehicles, trunks, and any area where someone of Parker's size could be found," stated Sgt. Scott Guterson, from CPS' Missing Persons Team."We're asking that any realtors or any landlords that are aware of vacant properties, check them and check them again.".Specifically this is referring to to any properties located on "Travis Street Northeast, Travis Crescent Northeast, Trail Drive Northeast, Taylor Crescent Northeast, Travis Place Northeast, Thomas Street Northeast.""We're asking that for certain addresses, if there are vacant homes, or if neighbors are aware of other people, other neighbors who are on holidays or not in those homes, they contact those property owners and have them call us.Gutterson adds if property owners are on vacation elsewhere, "please contact the Calgary Police Service."Parker is described as having last been seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11", and weighs around 90 lbs ..CPS also released two pieces of CCTV video footage showing Parker on Thursday in the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE at around 12:52 pm, and another showing him on the same day at McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street NW around 12:34 pm.CPS reminds the public that Parker is autistic and nonverbal, which can mean he may become startled when approached by strangers."If Parker is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him. Instead, keep him in sight and call 911 immediately."