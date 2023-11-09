CPS charge man for online threats against local Jewish organizations

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to online threats directed at two local Jewish community groups, Calgary Police Services (CPS) confirmed Thursday. Mohamad Ghandour, who lives in Calgary, is charged with three counts of uttering threats. The police are investigating if the threats were motivated by hate. CPS conducted an investigation following reports received of “multiple online threats made via social media” to the two Jewish organizations on October 29. The account making the threats was under a false name, but detectives “uncovered the owner of the social media account and determined the owner’s location to be in Calgary.”Ghandour was arrested and charged on Tuesday. He will appear in court December 6, 2023. “We understand recent events that have taken place locally in relation to international conflicts have deeply affected Calgarians’ sense of safety across their city," said CPS Insp. Keith Hurley. "We want to reassure all affected communities that we take every reported incident seriously and we remain committed to keeping everyone safe.”“Any threats to individuals or communities, whether online or in person, are fully investigated. We understand the impact these threats have to Calgarians’ sense of safety in their city and will work diligently to hold people accountable for their actions." “We maintain that the CPS polices behaviours and not beliefs. We will not tolerate criminal behaviour and are working closely with our community partners to ensure they have our support as we work together to keep Calgary safe.”