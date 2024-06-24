CPS charge three men with drug trafficking following overdose deaths

The Calgary Police Service has charged three men with 49 criminal offences and seized over $55,000 worth of drugs in two separate investigations into drug trafficking operations. The investigations were launched following two fatal drug overdoses in 2022 and 2023.While there is insufficient evidence to link the drug traffickers to the overdose deaths, the investigations revealed that the suspects had previous contact with the victims. The police seized significant quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone, as well as a rifle and ammunition.Ross Michael Darr, 32, and Brandon Howatt, 38, were charged in connection with the 2022 overdose death, while Karanbir Singh Khaira, 26, was charged in connection with the 2023 overdose death.“There is no such thing as a safe street drug, and every time people consume illegal narcotics, they are taking a chance with their life. In 2023, there were 571 people who lost their lives due to drug overdoses in our city, and each of those deaths has the potential to result in drug traffickers being charged,” says Calgary Police Service Insp. Jeff Pennoyer. “We are willing to use every resource available to ensure those involved will be held accountable for their actions."Anyone with information about drug trafficking in Calgary is encouraged to contact police or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.