CPS looking to find victim of downtown sex attack, similar to other assaults involving naked man

Calgary police are urging a woman who was the victim of a sexual assault in the downtown area over the summer to come forward as they continue their investigation.Thye attack bore striking to similarities to another attack in August.The incident took place on Saturday, August 3, at approximately 3:40 a.m., near the intersection of 17 Ave. and 5 St. S.W. According to witnesses, a woman was walking in the area when a naked man approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. The victim screamed, and the suspect fled the scene.Bystanders reported the incident to police, but the woman left the area before investigators could identify her. Police searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him.Authorities are now seeking to speak with the victim, believing she may have crucial information that could help advance their ongoing investigation."We want to thank the witnesses who came forward," police said in a statement. "Their actions contribute to the safety and well-being of our community."Anyone with information, including the victim, is urged to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers through their website or by calling 1-800-222-8477.The incident comes two months after police warned women to be vigilant after several attacks.Police urged residents to remain vigilant after a random sexual assault involving a group of young women in the Elbow Park area over the weekend.The incident has prompted increased patrols and an ongoing investigation.Shortly before 1 a.m., three women were walking back through Elbow Park, west of 32 Ave. and 8 St. S.W., a nude man suddenly approached them.The suspect sexually assaulted one woman and pinned another to the ground. Two of the women managed to escape and return to the residence, where they immediately called the police.Police arrived at the scene at approximately 1:05 a.m. and located the third woman, who was also heading back to the residence.Despite a thorough search by the Calgary Police Service, including door knocks in the area and patrols by HAWCS and the Canine Unit, the suspect was not found.The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and facial hair."Serious incidents, especially when they appear to be random, are extremely concerning for victims and for the whole community," said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore of the Calgary Police Service."We have increased patrols in the area where the reported attack occurred, and officers are continuing to investigate. We are asking citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police."