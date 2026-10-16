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Calgary Transit to review natural gas bus operations after deadly fire

UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses prompts huge emergency response; report says multiple people killed
UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses prompts huge emergency response; report says multiple people killedFacebook
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Calgary Police Service
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City Of Calgary
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calgary bus crash
calgary transit city bus crash
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Western Standard
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