Calgary Transit to review natural gas bus operations after deadly fire

CALGARY — Following a multi-vehicle crash that led to one Calgary Transit compressed natural gas (CNG) bus exploding in flames, the city has confirmed to the Western Standard it will "conduct a review" of its "CNG operations."A spokesperson for the city stated that "Moving forward, we will be working closely with the investigators to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and will conduct a review of our CNG operations to ensure any additional safety measures required are put in place."They added that all of the current 347 CNG buses currently in operation "are subject to regular maintenance inspections and safety checks before entering service."According to the City's website, Calgary Transit is expected to operate 399 natural gas buses by 2027..About the incident itself, the spokesperson stated, "Most importantly, Calgary Transit’s sympathies are with those people, their families and Calgary Transit operators who were involved in this critical incident. Safety remains our highest priority."CPS explains the multi-car crash that led to three deaths and 16 injuries occurred initially when a City of Calgary transit bus was traveling northbound in the 800 block of Saddletowne Circle NE, approaching the intersection of 80 Ave NE.That same bus struck a truck traveling in the same direction.The truck then entered the adjacent lane, sideswiping an SUV, before it continued forward and struck a box truck.The bus continued driving forward despite the collision and struck the rear of a sedan, pushing the vehicle through the intersection..Advancing northbound, the bus struck the rear of a second City of Calgary transit bus.Both buses then travelled a short distance following the collision before stopping.During the collision, the second bus' natural gas tank ignited, while it continued forward and struck a sedan.It took only seconds for the bus's natural gas tank to burst into flames; the explosion was quite significant inside the bus, which led to three deaths."Two have since been identified and their next of kin have been notified," CPS stated..UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses kills three, injures 16."Efforts to identify the third individual remain ongoing."Though the driver of the second bus managed to exit the vehicle, the first bus' driver was sent to the hospital with life-altering injuries.Drivers in the other affected vehicles were either uninjured or sustained minor injuries and a CPS officer is currently recovering at homeAs for the cause of the crash, CPS states it is "too early to determine whether impairment, speed or distraction contributed to the collision.".Right after the incident Thursday, Western Standard reporter Jackson Loy described the scene firsthand."Parts of the bus has been covered in tarps, most of the windows are broken or blown out, the top of the bus is melted and the back part of the top looks to be blown open," Loy reported.Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward, of the Traffic Unit, called the scene the biggest one he's encountered in terms of a collision in his 36 years of being a police officer.A total of 12 firetrucks converged on the scene, which just happened to be in front of Fire Station 32..Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming offered her "sympathies" to the people involved in the incident.Both buses were natural gas-powered, with Calgary Transit introducing this type of bus back in 2013."They're cleaner, they're quieter, they're more economical, and it makes sense for Calgary Transit to be in the lead in proving the worth of natural gas buses throughout the natural gas economy given where we sit," then-Mayor Naheed Nenshi stated.The buses cost about 30% less to operate than traditional diesel buses and are much quieter.