CPS warns of scam fundraiser exploiting missing 11-year-old Parker's case

While the Calgary Police Service (CPS) is still looking for the 11-year-old autistic boy Parker, who went missing Thursday, scammers are attempting to take advantage of the situation for a buck.CPS took to X late Tuesday to address a GoFundMe scam campaign that was started under the guise of supporting Parker's case."This fundraiser is not authorized & has no connection to Parker's family," stated CPS."At this time, the family has confirmed that there is no official GoFundMe associated with this case.".CPS advises the public to be cautious when donating to online fundraisers and to always verify the legitimacy of donation campaigns. It is unknown how much money the scammers received before the GoFundMe was presumably removed.CPS released a map Tuesday, showing what is believed to be Parker's route on Thursday, with the movements confirmed through CCTV footage.The numbers on the map, pictured below, don't identify the specific CCTV footage locations, but represent points where Parker's route is believed to have shifted..Parker was last seen on Thursday at his day home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Dr. NW between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 am.CPS also released two pieces of CCTV video footage showing Parker on Thursday at the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE at around 12:52 pm, and another showing him on the same day at McKnight Blvd. and Centre St. N.W. around 12:34 pm.Parker was described as last being seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11 and weighs around 90 lbs."We continue to ask anyone with information to come forward and to allow investigators to follow up on leads safely and effectively," stated Guterson Tuesday..CPS reminds the public that Parker is autistic and nonverbal, which can mean he can become startled when approached by strangers."If Parker is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him. Instead, keep him in sight and call 911 immediately."