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CRA admits Taxpayer Bill of Rights has no legal force after court rebukes

Canada Revenue Agency
Canada Revenue AgencyCourtesy CRA
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Canada Revenue Agency
Cdnpoli
Karen Hogan
Gérard Deltell
Taxpayer Bill Of Rights
Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton
Federal Court Justice Allyson Whyte Nowak
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