CRA commissioner defends call centres despite scathing audit

Canada Revenue Agency Commissioner Bob Hamilton defended the performance of CRA call centres Thursday before the Commons public accounts committee, insisting his staff is doing a “pretty good job” despite two audits in eight years finding the phone services slow, costly and ineffective.“It’s not an easy job when you are sitting on the end of the phone trying to explain someone’s tax situation,” Hamilton told MPs. “People should understand that is a responsibility we need to do extremely well, but the Income Tax Act is very complicated and gets more complicated all the time.”Blacklock's Reporter said a 2017 audit by the Auditor General criticized management for poor service, and a follow-up released Tuesday found little had improved. Despite $190 million in upgrades and a workforce of 4,547 call centre agents, callers still wait an average of 31 minutes and often receive incorrect information..Conservative MP Gérard Deltell called the report “devastating.” “Who is going to pay for the mistake you made, the honest citizen or the Canada Revenue Agency that is not able to do the job it’s paid for?” he asked. Hamilton acknowledged the problem but said the agency has procedures to resolve errors and apologized for the frustration caused to taxpayers.Liberal MP Anthony Housefather pressed Hamilton on his tenure, noting the commissioner has overseen call centres for nine years and was in charge during both failed audits. .Hamilton confirmed he agrees with the Auditor General’s findings and recommendations, saying there is nothing in the report he disputes.Hamilton, who earns $375,000 a year, said his staff faces difficult calls from Canadians with unique circumstances but insists the agency strives to improve service.His term as commissioner expires next August.