CRA employees filed hundreds of fraud complaints against coworkers

Canada Revenue Agency staff have quietly lodged hundreds of internal complaints alleging fraud and ethical breaches by colleagues and managers, records show, raising fresh questions about accountability inside one of Ottawa’s largest departments.Blacklock's Reporter says the agency disclosed that over a five-year period ending in 2024, employees submitted 213 tips flagging suspected wrongdoing, including what managers described as “integrity lapses” that threaten morale, productivity and the organization’s reputation.“Internal fraud and integrity lapses pose a serious threat to the organization’s objectives,” CRA management wrote, adding the department must take “all reasonable measures” to protect its assets, information and public standing from inappropriate conduct by employees.The disclosure appeared in a notice seeking contractors to operate an anonymous internal tip line for CRA staff. The system is designed exclusively for employees who may be reluctant to raise concerns directly with supervisors..“While some individuals may feel comfortable coming forward and speaking to a manager, others may not,” the notice said. “Providing a variety of reporting methods, including anonymous options, is the most effective way for the organization to learn about fraud incidents and unethical behaviour.”CRA cautioned the 213 tips represent the “best information currently available” but acknowledged the data may be incomplete.The agency employed 52,097 people last year, making it the second-largest federal workforce after the Canadian Armed Forces, according to its Departmental Plan. Management claimed the department has “extensive experience” dealing with internal fraud prevention.Release of the figures followed sworn statements filed in a Federal Court case alleging senior officials engaged in preferential dealings with corporate lobbyists. .In that 2020 proceeding, five CRA managers accused a deputy commissioner of favouritism in negotiating tax settlements with corporations holding offshore accounts.Affidavits alleged staff were pressured to approve settlements they opposed. One manager who refused said he was told he “had no choice.” Another complainant questioned whether personal gain was involved, asking: “What did they get out of this? Prestige? Power? Influence? Future favours? $10M in a Swiss account?”None of the allegations were independently examined by the Integrity Commissioner, and in 2025 a federal judge rejected calls for an external investigation.