Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees shared information in a Facebook Messenger chat group, which the CRA did not approved for communicating private taxpayer information.
On March 27, an Inquiry of Ministry was tabled in the House of Commons that said the chat group had “private conversation(s) mentioning taxpayer information” from May and June of 2022.
On June 7, a chat group administrator deleted the information.
“Affected taxpayers were notified and were offered credit protection services, as well as additional actions they could take to prevent fraud and contact the CRA if they found it to be necessary,” said the CRA.
The CRA asked Facebook to delete the conversations from its servers with private taxpayer information. However, the inquiry could not confirm if Facebook did delete the data.
“CRA [was] not privy to Facebook resolution,” said the Inquiry.
The CRA did not provide the number of taxpayers who had their private and confidential information shared in the chats or what information was shared.
The CRA did not give the number of employees involved in sharing private taxpayer information.
The involved CRA employees were disciplined “up to, and including, termination of employment” for their involvement.
All CRA employees received training on “unauthorized access and social media.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Just another reason why no one trusts our institutions or government anymore. We are sinking into an abyss of corruption, ineptitude and criminality which will impact rule of law and civil society if it continues without correction or restart.
More crooked Liberals.. nothing is safe..
we need to rebuild our government right from the bottom...IMO..it is badly broken...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.