Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees shared information in a Facebook Messenger chat group, which the CRA did not approved for communicating private taxpayer information.

On March 27,  an Inquiry of Ministry was tabled in the House of Commons that said the chat group had “private conversation(s) mentioning taxpayer information” from May and June of 2022.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

guest356
guest356

Just another reason why no one trusts our institutions or government anymore. We are sinking into an abyss of corruption, ineptitude and criminality which will impact rule of law and civil society if it continues without correction or restart.

railice96
railice96

More crooked Liberals.. nothing is safe..

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

we need to rebuild our government right from the bottom...IMO..it is badly broken...

